Tipperary dentist sets up remote practice for people in need of dental assessments

A Tipperary based dentist has taken steps to help those who can’t attend their usual practice due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Dental treatment has almost completely stopped bar some emergency work.

Practices are closed and patients are finding it difficult to access treatment or even get in contact with Dentists.

Dr Patrick O’Connor is a General Dental Practitioner in Clonmel.

He has set up a website to help patients get advice:

“It’s pretty simple, you just go online, click ‘Book Consultation’, enter in your details, the problems that you’re having, your medical history and that kind of stuff. Just your basic details and I’ll have a look at those details then and give you a call back, usually within an hour.

“I call them back on the phone first to have a chat with them and see what’s going on. And then if I need to, I can do a video consultation with them so they can actually show me what’s happening.

