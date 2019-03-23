Tipperary County Museum to receive Fáilte grant aid

The Tipperary County Museum is one of just two projects across the country to receive full grant aid from Fáilte Ireland.

The 200,000 euro will go towards the interpretation and design of the museum.

The County Museum development forms part of the overall ‘Flights of Discovery Project’ that will link in with the River Suir slalom course, Dowd’s Lane, Kickham Barracks and Sports Hub developments making Clonmel a centre of tourism and enterprise.

The redesign will mean the museum will close from April until June but they won’t be idle as Tipperary County Museum Curator Marie McMahon explains.