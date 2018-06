Tipperary County Museum is to receive a very welcome shot in the arm.

As part of the Ireland’s Ancient East tourism promotion a grant of €200,000 has been confirmed for the building in the heart of Clonmel.

The museum originally opened in the 1940’s and officially moved to its current location in Mick Delahunty Square in 2000.

The funding under the Storytelling Interpretation Scheme has been welcomed by Fine Gael general election candidate Garret Ahearn.