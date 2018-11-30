Works at Lowergate in Cashel set to go ahead

Works at Lowergate in Cashel were the subject of much debate at this month’s meeting of the Tipp/Cashel municipal district.

It’s proposed a one way system be put in place, with seating provided around the fountain in the centre for pedestrians.

Cllrs agreed that the works go ahead, on the condition that the proposed pedestrian crossings included in the plan are put in temporarily, and only installed fully once they’re seen to be working efficiently.

Independent Cllr Tom Wood has suggested the works, when finished, could cause a backlog of traffic and says they’re not feasible.

However, Sinn Fein Cllr Martin Browne says he thinks it’ll be very beneficial for the area…