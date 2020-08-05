Works approved for flood hit mid-Tipp road

Funding has been granted to start flood relief works in an area just outside Thurles.

For years there have been issues with the Drish River flooding the road from Thurles heading towards Twomileborris.

Works are now due to start next week, on August 10th.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Councillor Seán Ryan said the floods have been a big cause of concern for locals there.

“There’s been serious flooding on the Drish road – it’s often had road impassable signs put up.”

“But over the last couple of months we’ve been working to try to get a flood relief scheme for it. We’ve made a special application to the Department and we’re delighted that €18,500 has been allocated for the road to free up the flooding in Drish.”

“We’re hoping that it will be done within a week to ten days – it’s been tendered out to a contractor who specialises in that work. So we’re hoping it will finally fix a problem that has been ongoing for a very long time.”