Work continues on Nenagh car park

Three buildings in the centre of Nenagh have been levelled as progress continues on a new car park in the town.

Contractors are now working to remove the rubble from the site at the corner of Mitchel Street and Emmet Place.

It’s part of a project to allow for road widening, installation of footpaths and the construction of an 18 space car park.

Tipperary County Council say that once rubble is removed, work will resume on the project early in the New Year to prevent disruption in the area over the Christmas period.

The project is also seen as crucial in developing a new traffic management system for the town.