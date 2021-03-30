Welcome for Nenagh lighting works

Long awaited upgrades to a popular walkway in Nenagh look like they’re finally on the cards.

As part of the €4.6 million allocation to Active Travel projects in Tipperary, €250,000 has been assigned towards a lighting scheme on part of the Nenagh bypass.

The funding will cover works between the Borrisokane and Dromineer road roundabouts, and it’s hoped that work can start in the near future.

Local councillor Hughie McGrath has been among those pushing for lighting on the popular walking route.

“An awful lot of people walk it – especially in the last number of years.”

“It’s a fabulous walk but it’s very dark in the night time so this announcement makes it a 24 hour a day walk. People can walk it in the night time and they’ll have lights and there’s going to be some upgrades to some of the footpaths.”