Welcome for funding for Tipperary libraries

There’s been a warm welcome for the investment of more than €390,000 across all 12 libraries in the Premier county.

It will see tablets, Apple iMacs, and large digital touch screens installed in each branch, as well as the purchase of a suite of training laptops for computer coding classes, and lego robotics models.

Three branches are also set to benefit from 3D printers – Clonmel, Nenagh and Thurles.

Classes and training will be delivered to the public in partnership with third level institutions such as Mary I and WIT.

Speaking on Tipp Today with Fran Curry this morning, Tipperary County Librarian Damian Dullaghan says the new equipment will be hugely beneficial…