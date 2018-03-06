Water from Fethard Regional Supply may be affected until next week

It’s likely to be next week before water from the Fethard Regional Supply is fit for human consumption.

A “Do Not Drink” notice has been issued by Irish Water on the advice of the HSE.

The supply has been contaminated by a significant kerosene spillage over the weekend.

Local reaction in Mullinahone to the contamination of the water supply over the weekend.

It’s not known exactly when the incident occurred – Irish Water and Tipperary County Council only became aware of the spillage yesterday.

The contamination caused by thousands of litres of kerosene leaking into the Anner River near Mullinahone has led to the shutting down of the main treatment plant for the Fethard Regional Water Supply.

Specialist contractors are currently replacing filters and carrying out tests at the plant near Cloneen.

Duane O’Brien is Operations Lead for Irish Water in Tipperary

In all around 12,000 households are without a water supply following the spillage.

Tankers and water containers have been brought to towns and villages affected by the contamination.

Some of the people affected by the outage spoke to Tipp FM about how they’re coping with the disruption.

While every effort is being made to restore supply Duane O’Brien from Irish Water says we’re looking at a number of days at least.

Water tankers or containers have been put in place at the following locations:

Gortnahoe, Ballysloe, Glengoole, Ballynonty, Killenaule, Cloneen and Drangan while there are also containers at Poulacapple Junction and the schools in Poulacapple and Kilvemnon.

It’s recommended that any members of the public who obtain water from a tanker or bowser boil the water before use.