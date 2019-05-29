Warm tributes paid to Mattie Ryan “Coole” for work on Tipp County Council

A near three decade stint as a member of Tipperary County Council came to an end for Mattie Ryan “Coole” this week.

The outgoing Cathaoirleach of the local authority lost his seat in the local elections.

The Kilcommon native was first elected to North Tipperary County Council in 1991.

He successfully contested 5 local elections in all before finally missing out this time round.

The changing of the electoral boundaries played a key part in this as the Fianna Fáil stalwart had lost large part of his core vote.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he told Fran Curry the council chamber could be a difficult place at times but said he’d made many friends during his long political career.

Many former council colleagues paid tribute to Mattie Ryan Coole’s contribution during his time on the local authority.

Among them was another member of the Class of ’91 Ger Darcy.

The way in which Mattie Ryan Coole worked with council staff was highlighted by CEO Joe MacGrath

Fianna Fáil Deputy Jackie Cahill spoke highly of Mattie’s contribution to the Premier County. In particular he highlighted his contribution to the National Framework 2040 Plan.

Mattie Ryan Coole spent the last year of his time on Tipperary County Council as Cathaoirleach. On Tipp Today this morning Fine Gael’s Michael Fitzgerald admitted on some occasions this also involved being a referee.