Virtual St Patrick’s Day celebrations planned for Cahir

With the Covid-19 pandemic once again putting paid to our traditional St Patrick’s Day Parades, Cahir is one of many towns which are planning to hold a virtual celebration.

A combination of drone footage of the historic town will be combined with videos of previous parades to bring a taste of our national day.

Local Councillor Andy Moloney says the 25 minute video will showcase Cahir and it’s many attractions as well as the annual St Patrick’s Day festivities.

“We’ve acquired the services of Brendan Kerins in Cahir who has years of video footage – so he has taken some of the previous parades over a number of years and added some drone footage of the town.”

So we’ll showcase the Swiss Cottage, Cahir Castle, Cahir Abbey and a lot of the town features along with the previous parades so it’s a case of people sit back in their living room, press the button and away you go.”

The Cahir St Patrick’s Day virtual parade will start at 12 noon on Wednesday and can be viewed on www.premvideo.com