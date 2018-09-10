Property tax increase on the cards for Tipperary

A proposed hike in the property tax is likely to lead to much debate at today’s meeting of Tipperary County Council.

The local authority members will gather in Clonmel this morning for the first Council meeting after the summer break.

Chief Executive Joe MacGrath is seeking a 10% increase in the local property tax for the coming year.

Tipperary County Council is one of a group of local authorities where the local property tax generated in the county is insufficient to fund local services.

The deficit between the amount required to fund local services and the amount of local property tax comes to nearly €16.5 million in the Premier County.

As a result Tipperary is the highest recipient from the equalisation fund.

A 10% increase in local property tax was agreed to by the majority of councillors last year – this reverts back to the previous figure with the CEO looking for a repeat of the increase for the year ahead.

Also on the agenda for the September meeting will be the raft of post office closures crippling services in rural Tipp.

Councillors will also arrange a date for a meeting with a number of presidential hopefuls who are seeking the backing of the council.

Cllr Josephine O’Meara, who was co-opted to fill her late husband Eddie’s seat, has resigned her position – the council will today discuss who to co-opt for the casual vacancy.