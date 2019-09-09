Varied agenda for September meeting of Tipp Co Co

The 40 members of Tipperary County Council will gather in Nenagh later this morning for their first monthly meeting after their summer break.

They will meet at the Civic Offices at 11 this morning.

Among the items on the agenda for the September meeting is the disposal of 3.8 hectares of land at Stereame for the development of a new pitch by Nenagh Éire Óg GAA club.

They will also discuss the disposal of land at Ballyhaden, Borrisokane to Tipperary Education and Training Board to facilitate further development of the Borrisokane Community College.

The chairperson and secretary of the Tipperary Fight for Mental Health Services group are due to address the meeting this afternoon.