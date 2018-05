Upgrade works to Irishtown, Gladstone Street & O’Connell Street have moved a step closer.

Tipperary County Council are working on plans to enhance the streets, and traffic mamagement systems.

Once tendering and public consultation processes are completed – it’s anticipated the project will begin next year.

The work done will be similar to that completed on Parnell Street already.

Cllr Siobhan Ambrose explains…