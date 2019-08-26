Tributes pour in for former Cllr Jack Crowe

Warm tributes have been paid to a stalwart of Tipperary politics.

Former Fine Gael County Councillor Jack Crowe passed away over the weekend.

First elected to Tipperary County Council in 1974 Jack Crowe was without doubt one of the true characters of local politics.

The Dundrum native sadly died over the weekend following a lengthy illness.

Among the many to pay tribute to him today was fellow Fine Gael representative Michael Fitzgerald.

During his four decades on the local authority Jack Crowe saw many newly elected Councillors enter the chamber.

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Michael Murphy says Jack was a great support when he was first elected.

Anyone who ever met Jack Crowe has a story to tell.

His contributions to the monthly meetings of South Tipp County Council over the years were always interesting and usually amusing.

Mary Hannah Hourigan has many fond and funny memories of Jack.