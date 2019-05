Boosting “Brand Tipperary” is among the areas that incoming councillor Peter Ryan hopes to address during his term in office.

The Upperchurch/Drombane native secured his seat in the Thurles Electoral Area in the local elections at the weekend.

He hopes to rollout the LIFT programme in schools during his term and also push for a digital hub service in Thurles.

The Paralympian feels more needs to be done to promote tourism in the area