Tipp’s newest Councillor fulfilling life long dream

Tipperary’s newest councillor Mark Fitzgerald says he has fulfilled a life long dream by taking a seat on the local authority.

Yesterday the 27 year old microbiologist was officially co-opted onto the Carrick Municipal District following the passing of long standing Fine Gael representative John Fahy.

He was proposed by Louise McLoughlin and seconded by Michael Murphy.

Cllr Fitzgerald described it as a bitter sweet day as he had worked closely with Cllr Fahy but is hoping to focus on several areas including the revival of rural Ireland