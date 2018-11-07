Tipperary works to provide welcome jobs boost

A €2 million upgrade of pavements in Tipperary Town could result in a local employment boost.

Contracts for the works on Davitt Street were signed this week with Tony Kirwan Civil Engineers.

It’s the first of a number of such projects planned for the West Tipp town with works on Main Street and Fr Matthew Street to follow once the first phase is complete.

The announcements come as March4Tipp are set to hold a second mass demonstration later this month over what they claim is the lack of engagement by the county council to improve conditions locally

District Cathaoirleach Michael Fitzgerald says not only will these works improve Tipp Town but the contractor will be providing an employment boost.



The funding to upgrade Tipp Town pavements has been described as a key investment for the area.

The work comes just weeks after thousands took the streets of the town in protest over what they claimed was a total lack of investment in the area.

However Cathaoirleach Michael Fitzgerald says this proves the council’s commitment to the town.