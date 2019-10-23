Tipperary exceeds national average for Green Flags

Tipperary County Council has been given a report card by the National Oversight and Audit Committee. It found that the Council faired well in implementing Green Flag status across the county.

At the end of 2018, 62.03% of schools in the county held a Green Flag, The national average is 51.4%..

Some of the key finding in the report for Tipperary County Council:

Environment. 98.97% of drinking water in private schemes were in compliance with statutory requirements. 31% of the County is unpolluted or litter-free, 53% is classified as slightly polluted, 13% moderately polluted and 2% significantly polluted.

With the Fire service. It took an average of 5:49 minutes for the stations to mobilise fire brigades for calls to fires and 5:54 minutes. for non-fire emergency incidents.

There were an average of 3.09 visits per head of population to public libraries and 325,124 items issued to library borrowers in 2018.