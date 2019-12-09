Tipperary County Council ranked 9th for transparency

Councils are being criticised for not publishing financial donations given to their councillors.

A National Integrity Index of all 31 local authorities shows just 10 are displaying their councillors’ political donations.

The Transparency International Ireland research finds Fingal and South Dublin County Councils are the most transparent, while Kerry and Westmeath Councils are the worst performing.

Scoring 18 out of 30 Tipperary is ranked joint 9th.

Dr. Elliott Jordan-Doak from TI Ireland says it’s vital the public knows if their councillors are receiving donations.