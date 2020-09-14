Tipperary Councillors to decide on Local Property Tax for coming year

A decision will be made this morning on whether or not to increase or decrease the Local Property Tax in Tipperary.

It was raised by 10% last year and the council is recommending that the same rate be kept this year.

Every year Councillors have the choice to either increase or decrease the county’s Local Property Tax by a maximum of 15%.

In a letter to representatives, the local authority’s chief executive has outlined that Budget 2021 “will be the most challenging budget we have had to face”.

This is due, in large part, to the impacts and uncertainties of COVID-19.

The notice says that a key objective of the budget and a major challenge that it poses, will be to maintain all existing services that the council provides and that it supports.

It also says that Tipperary County Council is one of a group of local authorities where the Local Property Tax at the moment is “insufficient to fund local services.”

The shortfall being faced by the council is a significant €16.31 million.

The council says that an increase of just 1% would result in an extra €120,506 for the local authority.

Therefore, keeping the 10% increase that was instated last year, means that they would get more than €1.2 million extra over the year.