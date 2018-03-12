Tipperary Councillors to be briefed on Project Ireland 2040

Local representatives are meeting this morning to hear from Tipperary County Council Officials on Project Ireland 2040, as well as for an update on funding for roads in the county.

Director of Services for Roads, Marcus O’Connor is set to update Councillors on road network and non-national road allocations at this morning’s meeting.

Among other things he’s expected to speak about the ten million euro approval nationally under the Local Improvement Scheme is to help people access isolated homes and farms.

The roads in question don’t come under the normal maintenance of the local authorities – but Tipperary is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the funding.

Meanwhile, following some uncertainty about Tipperary’s position following the release of the Project Ireland 2040 plan, Senior Planner Brian Beck will give a presentation to councillors on the issues.

Another item on the agenda includes a motion from Tipperary’s Sinn Féin representatives – they’re asking for the Council to call on the Minister of Health, Deputy Simon Harris, to request the HSE to review the decision to restrict the use of Versatis pain relief patches to patients.

The March monthly meeting of the local authority gets underway at the Civic Offices in Nenagh at 11am.