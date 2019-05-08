Tipp roadworks making progress

Road works on Davitt Street in Tipperary town are well on track according to council officials.

The work is being done in 10 phases, with 5 on each side of the road.

The first two phases – which is from the Tesco entrance to Pierse Motors on both sides of the road – have been completed.

The third phase has commenced, which is from Beechgrove Garden centre to Pierse Motors – with the fourth stage to be completed by the end of May.

Louise Farrell, resident engineer on the N24 project on Davitt St, explains the next steps.