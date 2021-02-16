Tipp road improvement allocation up by €500,000 for 2021

€29.5 million in State funding has been allocated for road improvements in Tipperary this year.

The total is half a million more than the 2020 allocation, and includes €500,000 towards the Latteragh upgrade between Nenagh and Borrisoleigh.

Among the projects to receive funding is Clonbeg Bridge in Aherlow, which has been allocated €150,000 in a 2021 ‘Specific Improvement Grant’.

Eight other bridges have also received rehabilitation funding, including €150,000 for Kilmastulla Bridge on the old Limerick road near Birdhill, and €140,000 for Cappa Old Bridge at Tankerstown near Cahir.

€500,000 has been allocated for the R498 Latteragh Upgrade between Borrisoleigh and Nenagh.

The estimated cost of that entire project is between €14 and €20 million however, and the Council stated last year that it hoped construction could begin by the end of this year.

€560,000 is also to be spent on safety improvement works in the county this year, including €195,000 for the junction of the R497 and R503 at Knockmaroe near Rieska.