Tipp not included in key motorway project

It looks as if Tipperary will be sidelined in the upcoming Cork to Limerick motorway project.

Tipperary Councillors attended a meeting hosted by Transport Infrastructure Ireland yesterday in Charleville, Co. Cork.

Fine Gael Councillor Michael Fitzgerald was among up to ten Tipperary Councillors present, along with representatives from Limerick and Cork.

He said the Premier county has been completely excluded and it’s very disappointing, as they had put forward viable cost efficient ways to include Tipperary works in the plans.