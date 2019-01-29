Tipp landowners warned of hedge cutting scam

Landowners in Tipperary are being warned of a scam involving tree and hedge cutting.

People claiming to be working on behalf of Tipperary County Council have been looking for payment for works carried out.

The Road Department of Tipperary County Council says people purporting to be acting as agents or contractors for the local authority are approaching landowners and informing them that the Council has employed them to cut trees or hedges on its behalf, for a payment.

The Council say it has absolutely no involvement with these persons and has not employed their services in any capacity whatsoever pointing out that it is up to each individual landowner to cut their trees and hedges.

If any member of the public should come across these people, Tipperary County Council is urging them to contact the Gardai and report the matter immediately.

If members of the public wish to receive any more clarification they can contact Tipperary County Council at 0761 06 5000 to discuss the matter further.