Tipp councillors to keep pushing for Tipp M24 route

It appears Tipperary is still in with a chance to benefit from a major traffic route across the country.

The Premier’s economic future is said to be very much dependent on a final decision on the proposed M20 Limerick to Cork route.

The hotly contested plans for the M20 and future works for the N24 proved inseparable at this months meeting of Tipperary County Council.

Councillors appealed on officials to keep pressure on the TII to consider a Limerick/Waterford route as an alternative to the proposed Limerick/Cork M20.

A steering committee made up of Cork, Limerick and Tipperary County Councils will decide on a final route.

Tipperary county councillors feel strongly that a corridor using the N24 would benefit a larger portion of the country.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Director of Services for Roads and Transport Matt Shortt says Tipperary will remain on the steering committee until a route is decided.

Councillor Michael Fitzgerald says current proposals for the M20 Limerick to Cork are already over-budget.

He says a saving of 400 million euro can be made by by choosing the Limerick/Waterford route incorporating the N24.

The suggested alternative would meet the M8 at Cahir offering traffic corridors to both Cork and the Euro port in Wexford.

Current plans for works on the N24 have been divided in two sections: Waterford- to Cahir and Cahir to Monard.

The works, which include improvements at Ballydrehid, have been approved and are in the process of engaging consultants.

Councillor Andy Moloney feels the plans need to be re-examined in light of on-going developments.