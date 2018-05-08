Tipp businesses losing out

Tipperary County Council have been labelled ‘hypocrites’ in relation to the National Procurement process.

The comments come as Councillors in the Thurles Templemore District expressed frustration at the sourcing of goods and services for the local authority being extended nationally.

This process was adopted following the merging of north and south councils and resulted in the loss of contracts for numerous local suppliers in Tipp.

Councillors called for the council to amend the policy so that local suppliers could be contracted if they can supply the goods at a cheaper price – the NPF currently favours suppliers who can provide their services on a national scale, which edges out local suppliers.

Councillor John Hogan says national procurement is damaging smaller businesses.