Tipp benefits from Community Enhancement Programme

Almost €190,000 has been granted to community groups around Tipperary.

It’s been awarded under round 2 of the Community Enhancement Programme.

Among the successful groups were Teach Saoirse in Nenagh which is getting money to convert a space into a child’s bedroom for respite, and Killurney Sports and Social Club who want to install a security system after a number of break-ins.

Money for CCTV cameras to combat anti-social behaviour has also been granted to Tigh na nDaoine in Newcastle.

Local councillor, Marín McGrath says the area has fared well from this funding.

“Newcastle in itself is getting over €6,000 between the GAA Club, the Community Hall, Tigh na nDaoine and the computer room in Tigh na nDaoine.”

“So for things like CCTV and this equipment it’s great – you know 2020 has been such a difficult year for groups to fund raise to pay for these kind of works.”

“The Community Enhancement Programme Grants for community halls is very much welcome.”