Thurles Traveller families ask for stables at new houses

A group of families in Tipperary have refused to move into new council-built homes – because they don’t have stables and extra land for their horses.

The dispute centres on a €1.7 million development at Cabragh Bridge outside Thurles where an extended Traveller family has lived for nearly 50 years.

Tipperary County Council has built six new homes opposite their current settlement.

But the families say they won’t move in unless two stables and at least half an acre of land are included behind each house for their horses.

Thurles Councillor Jim Ryan isn’t impressed.

In a statement to Tipp FM this afternoon Tipperary County Council say discussions are ongoing amongst the parties with a view to resolving the matter at the earliest possible timeframe.

However the local authority says at no stage during the consultation process did they give a commitment to the accommodation of horses at the new development.