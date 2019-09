Long awaited roadworks are to get underway in Thurles this week.

Resurfacing works are to start today on the Loughtagalla Road between the Rugby Club and St Patricks Cemetery while the area between the Anner and the Mill Road Roundabout are likely to commence on Wednesday.

Each project is due to take two or three days to complete.

Local Councillor Jim Ryan has been asking for these improvements for some time but questions the timing of the works.