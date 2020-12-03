Thurles residents critical of council action on Moyne Road

Tipperary County Council has been accused of not engaging with local residents in Thurles before commencing work on the Moyne Road this morning.

Residents say they have used a short-cut there for over 40 years and have established a right-of-way.

Chairman of the residents committee Tommy Barrett says work to close this shortcut began this morning without any warning.

“I was shocked this morning to be contacted by a resident in Upper Moyne Road to say that the council were blocking a right-of-way that has been open for 40 years.”

“We’re absolutely shocked and devastated by the news and absolutely no warning given to me as chairman of the area or to our committee. So I’m wondering where are the council with the lack of communication? That’s what leads to difficulty in the town.”