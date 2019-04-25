Thurles Post office move confirmed by CEO

It’s been confirmed that Thurles Post Office will be moving from Liberty Square to Thurles Shopping centre.

Cllr Jim Ryan, Chair of the Stop the Move, Save Our Square action committee, received the confirmation letter from An Post CEO David McRedmond this morning.

In it, it states that the offer from businessman Martin Healy – who said he would buy and renovate the Liberty Square property and lease it back to An Post – is not an attractive proposal and they will not be going ahead with it.

Cllr Ryan says the people of Thurles have had enough…

Meanwhile another Thurles Councillor says it’s vital that the eight million Euro revamp of Liberty Square does go ahead as planned.

Independent Micheál Lowry was responding to suggestions from Councillor David Doran that the funding be used for other local projects given An Post’s decision to relocate from the town centre.

Councillor Lowry says the investment is needed now more than ever.