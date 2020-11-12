Thurles is to get a new biodiversity park

Proposals from the Loughtagalla Residents Association for the amenity off Sean Treacy Avenue in the town have been granted planning permission.

As well as the biodiversity park there will be a walking path of around 1 kilometre as well as a sensory garden.

The association has been working on the project for some time with a survey of the local community showing there was a need to upgrade Loughtagalla Park and make it more inclusive.

The area will be illuminated so will be usable all year round and will have parking facilities.

The project will be take place on a phased basis over a five year period.