A local activist in Thurles hasn’t ruled out running for the local elections in May.

Tommy Barrett has said he would love to be involved in the decision making process to improve his local area.

The 23 year old who is the Chairperson of the Moyne Road/Bellview Residents Association was quizzed on his intentions by Trudy Waters on Tipp Today this morning.

He said whatever he decides to do, he’ll continue to play an active role in the community.