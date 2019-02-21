Suir Island development to be completed by Summer

The much needed re-development of Suir Island car park in Clonmel is set to become a valuable amenity for locals and tourists alike.

Since opening before Christmas 2018 the car park has doubled in size to accommodate 260 spaces.

District Engineer Eamon Lonergan says the newly developed site now has potential to hold events and open a gateway to local attractions for tourists.

Some works are still ongoing at Suir Island but Eamon Lonergan told last nights meeting of the Borough District they hope to have the facility finished by summer.