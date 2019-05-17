Suir Blueway officially opens today

Fans of the outdoors in Tipperary and further afield will have a new attraction to enjoy from today.

The Suir Blueway Tipperary, a fifty-three kilometre walking, cycling and watersport trail is being launched later with events continuing over the weekend.

5.6 million euro has been invested in the project with funding coming from various government departments and Tipperary County Council.

Anthony Coleman, senior executive officer with Tipperary County Council, explains what is involved in the blueway: