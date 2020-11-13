More submissions invited on Newport Enhancement Plan

People in the Newport area have another week to make their views known on the Enhancement Plan for the town.

The plan aims to identify a variety of projects Newport that will support the future growth of the town and facilitate the needs of its residents, businesses and visitors.

Around 250 submissions have been made so far.

Local Labour Councillor Fiona Bonfield says the town – which had seen significant population growth in recent years – has huge potential.

“I have to say the online survey has had a great response from all age groups – young and old. We’ve extended it now until the 20th of November just to have an overall picture.”

“I have to say some of the responses have been fantastic. Even one of the teachers from the local boys school said the kids really enjoyed doing it and wanted to do it all over again.”

“It’s great to see the interest and I suppose its for the future plans for the town which has great potential from all aspects.”