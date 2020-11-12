Sod turned on €5 million Town Park for Fethard

Work has commenced today on a new 23 acre sport, health and wellness campus in Fethard.

It’s a multi-million Euro facility which is supported by Tipperary County Council, Coolmore, the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly and the local community.

It will provide a shared multi-use community campus with all weather and grass playing fields, walkway, sensory garden, gym, café and open parkland.

Project manager Caroline Madden says it’s a huge project for the area.

“It’s a pretty momentous day that we’re getting to put shovels in the ground and its day one of construction.”

“It’s a €5 million project which is a long time in the making. Tipperary County Council originally stated there was a need for increased sport and community facilities. Likewise the Magnier family have been a huge contributor to the local community since the 70s.”

“So really there was a meeting of minds between the two to develop this in collaboration with each other and then bring it to the community as to what exactly is needed.”

The project is set for completion by the end of 2021.