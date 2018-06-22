Smith urged to abide by party choice for Cathaoirleach of Tipp County Council

The Fianna Fáil party whip is to be imposed at next week’s annual meeting of Tipperary County Council.

A dispute has broken out within the party over who will go forward for the position of Cathaoirleach.

Councillor Michael Smith was due to be elected under the pact agreed with Fine Gael – however Councillor Mattie Ryan has put his name forward.

At a gathering of Fianna Fail’s elected representatives last night the Kilcommon based Councillor got the support of the majority of those in attendance.

Speaking on Tipp Today Fianna Fáil’s Roger Kennedy said whatever people’s views last nights decision should be honoured.

Another name is also likely to be in the running on Monday along with Councillors Mattie Ryan and Michael Smith.

Sinn Fein are in talks with members of the Lowry group and a number of independents to put forward another candidate.

Cashel based Martin Browne says Sinn Fein’s 4 councillors will back an alternative to the Fine Gael – Fianna Fáil pact.