Smith praises council staff during pandemic

The outgoing Cathaoirleach of the Thurles – Templemore Municipal District says the Premier County will recover from the impact of Covid-19.

Fianna Fáil’s Michael Smith finished his term in the chair yesterday and has been succeeded by Fine Gael’s Noel Coonan.

Cllr Smith says local authority staff have excelled during the pandemic.

“From working with the officials during that time you know you were finding that while they weren’t in the offices they were working from home – they were accessible – and we were able to still get the job done to the best of our ability.”

“I know on the ground in relation to roadworks that that was curtailed to a degree but the council activity and the work that went on was still there.”