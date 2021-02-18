Smith: Lessons have been learned from meeting with Mother and Baby Homes survivors

The Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council has described this week’s meeting with Mother and Baby Home survivors as a pivotal moment.

They were addressed by Teresa Collins among others – she was born at Sean Ross Abbey in Roscrea in 1963.

During the virtual meeting Councillors were told of the role they could play in the support of survivors.

Cathaoirleach Michael Smith says the council has accepted that there were huge failings and apologised on its behalf.

“But I also made a commitment that Tipperary County Council would deliver on the recommendations (from the Mother and Baby Homes Commissions report) and we would honour that.”

“So what we decided from Monday’s meeting to set up a an internal working group which includes myself as Cathaoirleach and joined by Leas Cathaoirleach Councillor Mary Hanna Hourigan, the Chief Executive Joe MacGrath and we’re delighted that Teresa Collins has accepted our invitation to go on it. And also very importantly the Councils archivist Rachel Granville.”