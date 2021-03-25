Significant progress on new Garda base for Clonmel

Plans for a new Garda station in Clonmel have taken a major step forward.

Planning has been approved for the long awaited development.

The current Garda base on Emmet Street is accepted as being not fit for purpose.

The news that the project is advancing has been welcomed by local Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn.

“This is to construct a new Garda District headquarters adjacent to the existing ETB building at Kickham Barracks.”

“Work is just about to start on Phase 1 of Kickham Barracks which is a new civic plaza area. And to have in conjunction with that the new Garda station is really exciting.”

“I know this will be really good news for all the staff in Clonmel Garda station headed up Superintendent Willie Leahy. And I want to commend all the work they’ve done there. They’ve been waiting a long time for a new building to be built.”