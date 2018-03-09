Significant LIS funding for the Premier County

Tipperary is one of the biggest beneficiaries of funding for rural roads including lanes and boreens.

A total of €10 million has been approved nationally under the Local Improvement Scheme to help people access isolated homes and farms.

The roads in question don’t come under the normal maintenance of the local authorities.

Fine Gael County Councillor Michael Murphy says the scheme will be of great benefit to Tipperary.



The Premier County got the 6th highest allocation in the country.

Councillor Murphy says Tipperary County Council will be very pleased with their allocation.