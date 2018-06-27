Sean Ryan new Cathaoirleach of Thurles – Templemore

Fianna Fáil Councillor Sean Ryan has been elected unopposed as Cathaoirleach of the Thurles Templemore municipal district.

The Littleton based representative was proposed by his party colleague Michael Smith, and seconded by Fine Gael’s Joe Bourke.

Sean Ryan was co-opted onto the council in March 2016, following the election of Jackie Cahill to the Dail.

Councillor Ryan also sits on the Joint Policing Committee and the Housing, Community & Culture SPC in the county.

He takes over from F.F colleague Seamus Hanafin as Cathaoirleach of the Municipal District.

Fianna Fáil Councillor John Hogan has been elected Leas Cathaoirleach.