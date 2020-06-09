Rural planning issues highlighted by Tipp Councillor

The new County Development Plan for Tipperary needs to learn from mistakes of the past.

That’s the view of long-standing Fine Gael Councillor Michael Fitzgerald as the local authority prepares its plan for the county for the next six years.

The Fine Gael representative says it’s vital that the plan ensures rural parts of the Premier County are to the fore.

“There have been a lot of problems with rural planning in particular where you had farmers sons and farmers daughters not being able to build houses.”

“I honestly think when all this Covid is over we’re going to come back to a totally different Ireland, a totally different world and we have to look at things in the right perspective now and see that people who have a stake in the countryside, whose fathers and mothers would like to have sons and daughters living near them at home are facilitated.”