Roscrea traffic management works set for completion within weeks

A new street layout in the centre of Roscrea is on track to be open in time for Christmas shopping season.

Works are ongoing at Market Square where a new traffic management system is being introduced, as well as increased space for pedestrians.

The 12 week project is making good progress and should be ready at the end of this month.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Smith says it’ll be a boost to see the works completed for the busy December trade.

“We’ve made very good progress. There was a bit of concern there at an early stage with the restrictions that were imposed that there was going to be a delay.”

“But delighted to report that as of the end of November the works will be completed and everything is on track. It’s a huge project for the centre of the town, a huge investment in Roscrea and delighted to see it will opened for all those that want to come and shop in Roscrea.”