The Masterplan Roadmap for Waterways in Tipperary has been approved by members of the County Council.

The River Suir and Lough Derg are the central focus of the plan, which has more than 80 directives.

The aim is to spur on projects in connetion to the waterways which can be submitted to future funding calls – in areas such as tourism, leisure and sport.

Head of the Strategic Projects Unit in Tipperary County Council, Michael Moroney explains more…