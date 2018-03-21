Renewed calls for Tipp town bypass

Renewed calls have been made for the bypass of Tipperary town to go ahead.

Councillors in the Tipp/Cashel Municipal District have agreed to lobby Transport Infrastructure Ireland for funding for the road – as it wasn’t included as a priority in the Government’s 2040 vision document.

The proposed route would follow the planned M24 route – and should the motorway go ahead down the line – the Tipp bypass would slot in to the plans.

Cllr Roger Kennedy says the route is ready to go…

Businesses in Tipperary would benefit hugely from a bypass of the town, according to Cllr Kennedy.

He says it would be very beneficial – as traders in the town are finding it difficult to do business…