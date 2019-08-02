Renewed calls made for a Tipperary town bypass

The council have been urged to call for the fast-tracking of funding for the Tipperary town bypass.

It comes following last week’s announcement that the Ryder Cup will take place in Limerick in 2026.

Councillors at the recent meeting of the Tipp-Cahir-Cashel municipal district asked executives to write to the TII requesting that funding be fast-tracked for the Limerick Junction to Cahir section of the road.

The Ryder Cup is coming to Ireland in 2026, and Cllr Andy Moloney feels it’s an opportune time to apply for funding now – with money being pumped into the wider area ahead of the event.

He says that a bypass could be 15 years down the line, but is hopeful the Tipp town section could be done promptly.

Cllr Moloney says at this point, it’s badly needed…

A Constraint Study report is set to be carried out in the town, to decide which would be the most beneficial route to alleviate traffic in the town.

That could include an outer relief road, an inner relief road or a bypass.

Cllr Anne Marie Ryan says that an inner relief road isn’t the solution, while a full bypass is too far down the line.

She says, however, that the traffic needs to be taken out of the town as soon as possible…